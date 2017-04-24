Report: Founders Brewing Co. plans Detroit expansion

Founders Brewing Co. sign. (Photo: Founders Brewing Co.)

DETROIT - Crain's Detroit Business reports Founders Brewing Co. is looking to expand beyond home and establish itself in Michigan's largest city.

The Grand Rapids-based brewery is expected to open a taproom in Detroit's Midtown neighborhood currently undergoing revitalization, reports Crain's, citing anonymous sources. At the proposed site now is a 12,000-square-foot building.

A request for comment Monday, April 24, from Founders was not immediately returned.

An announcement is expected Tuesday, according to Crain's.

Another taproom would be Founders' second since it was founded in 1997 by Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens. The brewery is known for its award-winning beers, Founders Fest events and KBS Week activities.

