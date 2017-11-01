Revived housing plan approved near Rockford

ROCKFORD, MICH. - Plans to build high-end homes and condos just outside of Rockford are back on track now that a federal lawsuit has been settled.

Plainfield Township reached a settlement with developers of the Autumn Trails complex southwest of Childsdale Avenue and Ten Mile Road.

Under the agreement, a total of 98 homes and condominiums will be built on 88 acres. The original plan called for 122 units.

The Township Superintendent calls the scaled down development a good compromise for both sides. Developers filed a federal lawsuit earlier this year after the township refused to rezone the property.



The 88 acres includes rolling wooded hills and connects to the White Pine trail.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV