SAF-Holland to close 2 Lakeshore plants, focus on Muskegon facility

SAF-Holland logo (Photo: SAF-Holland)

HOLLAND, MICH. - Two manufacturing plants in Holland and Muskegon are slated to close in the coming months, with company officials pointing to "market weakness" as the cause.

SAF-Holland's plants in Holland and Muskegon will close, and its production will move to Arkansas, Ohio and Texas in a span of 18 months, according to a company news release. It's not yet known how many jobs the Lakeshore will lose.

However, the company's administrative offices and testing centers will become centralized in Muskegon. The release also states because of this, a "state-of-the-art engineering and technology center" can be built in the city.

The SAF-Holland release cites weakness in the North American truck and trailer markets, expecting a further downturn in 2017.

WZZM 13 has reached out to the company for more information. Check back for updates later.

According to the company's website, employees at SAF-Holland make components for semi-trucks and other large commercial vehicles.

(© 2017 WZZM)