Sears at Woodland Mall, Muskegon Kmart to close

KENTWOOD, MICH. - Two West Michigan stores are slated to close this spring.

Liquidation sales are slated to begin as early as Friday, Jan. 6, at Sears inside Woodland Mall and the Kmart store on Apple Avenue in Muskegon, according to a news release from Sears Holdings.

The stores are considered "unprofitable," having struggled for years, the release states.

"... In order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success," reads the release, in part. "Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores."

Specific dates of the stores' closings are not yet known.

