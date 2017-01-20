Sears at Woodland Mall to close in March

The Sears logo is seen on the side of a store March 24, 2005 in San Bruno, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Sears at Woodland Mall will close at the end of March.

Sears officially notified the State of Michigan the store will close on March 26, 2017.

According to the paperwork filed with the Michigan Workforce Development Agency, 78 people will lose their jobs at the store. Another six employees are being let go from the service center.

There is one other Sears store in Kent County, it's at Rivertown Crossings in Grandville.

