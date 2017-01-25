Several Goodyear stores across the Grand Rapids metro area have closed their doors. (Photo: WZZM, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Several Goodyear stores in Michigan have suddenly closed their doors.

The affected stores in the Grand Rapids area are on Alpine Avenue, East Beltline, 28th Street and Plainfield Avenue. Customers are now wondering what to do about service contracts.

"It was disappointing and it's not fair to customers," Cheryl Kinney said.

For the past 30 years, she has relied on Goodyear to service her vehicle. In October 2015, she went to the Alpine location.

"The big word on the building is Goodyear, it's always been Goodyear to me," she said.

Kinney purchased a service agreement for tire rotations and five oil changes. It cost her about $131.

"It was good for the life of car and at the same time, I got oil changes," Kinney said. "I had used them up on my previous card."

Kinney didn't need any of the services until recently. In early January, she went back to the store on Alpine. It was closed. She didn't know what to do, so she called Goodyear corporate headquarters.

“The lady said they don't have to honor it because it's privately owned," she said.

That owner listed on business records is AJ Faught. His stores use the name Northwest Tire and Hi Tech Service.

“I can't be the only customer that has paid for services they can't get," Kinney said.

WZZM 13 On Your Side tried contacting Faught, but so far, we haven't heard back. As for Goodyear, it says because Faught was an independent dealer, it can't honor his service agreements. It added that it will try to work with Kinney on other options.

"I suppose if I wasn't on social security, I would say to myself, you’re out $131, but it is a big deal," Kinney said. "It's not honoring what your customer has bought. Privately owned or not, Goodyear is Goodyear."

