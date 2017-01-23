Shinola president in Grand Rapids: 'Michigan first'

Designers for leather goods can be seen behind the Shinola Detroit sign at their factor in Detroit. (Photo: Jessica J. Trevino, Detroit Free Press)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Michigan first: that's the message the President of Shinola shared with the The Economic Club of Grand Rapids.

Monday Jan. 23, Jacques Panis spoke to the club, telling the story of the success of his company.

The luxury watch company was founded in 2011.They've represented a highlight of Detroit resurgence, because a lot of the workers are local Detroiter's. Many of whom came from the auto industry.

"That's our mission," Panis said. "Our mission is job creation in the United States and these product categories like watches bikes and leather products afford us the opportunity to create these world class jobs that we are creating in Detroit."

According to our partners at the Detroit Free Press, as of June 2016, the company employed 530 people, including 397 in Detroit.

Various celebrities, including former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, own Shinola watches.

