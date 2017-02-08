The Right Place announces economic plan including jobs, $500M in investments

The Right Place announces its three-year strategic plan Wednesday, Feb. 8. (Photo: WZZM 13, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Right Place announced its three-year strategic plan Wednesday morning.

The economic development group, founded in 1985, has played a big role in bringing new businesses to the West Michigan area and helping businesses grow and attract talent.

The 2017-19 strategic plan calls for 4,200 new or retained jobs, $150 million in new or retained payroll and $500 million in new capital investment.

Leaders say they always have focused its efforts on jobs, payroll and capital investment. It says it still needs to do that, but has added ways to measure its impact in West Michigan; like the total number of projects completed to the number of companies served.

"The other change is that we don't know what is going to happen globally, and how we stay ahead of those changes," Right Place CEO Birgit Klohs said. "That's why we have a plan in place that allows us to adapt to that."

