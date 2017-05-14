Buying season: Vintage Street Market kicks off opening day

A woman looks at clothing inside a booth Sunday, May 14, at the Vintage Street Market. (Photo: WZZM 13, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's the first Vintage Street Market of the season.

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosted close to 60 vendors who sell anything from vintage furniture to vintage jewelry Sunday, May 14.

"She saw this Harley Davidson jacket and she said, 'Oh GG, I have to have it,'" a customer said.

For Anna Alvarez, it's just another day at the office.

"I would say I do a lot of 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s furniture, lighting, accessories art," Nueve store owner Anna Alvarez said.

Alvarez brought some of her items from her warehouse, hoping to market her store.

"Basically what I do is I buy things that I like, and then hope that other people like them, too," Alvarez said. "I think it's fun, you know, it's the whole thrill of the hunt thing and you get kind of a high that you buy something that's really cool and it's always nice to see it go to a good home."

She's always looking for her next big buy, which could lead to her next big sale.

"A lot of it is knowing when to buy and when not to wait," Alvarez said.

If you missed Sunday's Vintage Street Market, don't worry, the event is the second Sunday of every month from now until September.

The next one is on June 11.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV