Why is Chick-fil-A so profitable, popular?

Chicken nuggets, french fries, and a fried chicken sandwich are arranged for a photograph during an event ahead of the grand opening for a Chick-fil-A restaurant . (Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

GAINES TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Every time a Chick-fil-A opens, there is a frenzy behind it.

The fast food restaurant has become one of the most profitable franchises in the country.

"I think it's the food," said Brad Spurlin, the owner of West Michigan's new Chick-fil-A in Gaines Township. "But more importantly, the people that work for Chick-fil-A.

"We have a servant mentality. We are in tune to serving customers and their needs."

Spurlin has been wanting a Chick-fil-A franchise for a long time. When his name came up, he jumped at the opportunity. He's since traveled to Atlanta for training and hired his own staff.

"We're up to 100 people that we've hired," he said. "More stores are planned and that number will grow across the brand."

Spurlin says the economic impact goes beyond jobs at the store. He also had to hire suppliers and contractors.

"I've been very purposeful in selecting my neighbors to be my vendors," he said. "We’ve been diligent about seeking people out to provide as many as we can."

As for the food, the restaurants most popular menu item is the fried chicken sandwich. With its buttered bun and pickles, it’s like no other.

It's part of what makes Chick-fil-A the most profitable fast food franchise in the USA.

"And what's amazing about that is that we do it in six days, while the others do it in seven,” Spurlin said.

The faith-based company is closed on Sundays, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

