Woodland to recycle 20K tons of concrete from old Sears store

Crumbled concrete at a construction site, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In a move to be even more sustainable, the Woodland Mall has announced that it expects to divert 90-percent of the old Sears buildings from landfills.

The mall plans on recycling more than 20,000 tons of concrete from the renovation project.

The concrete recycling began on Oct. 19 and will go on for about a month. Crews will crush and prep the concrete for reuse as building pads, parking lot base and site grading during the expansion phase of the mall. To minimize the project's carbon footprint, crews will be crushing concrete on site at the mall, rather than hauling it away to a separate location.

The two old Sears buildings are being torn down and completely renovated into a Von Maur -- which will be the anchor to the new wings. Von Maur, which would be the first West Michigan location, is slated to open in late 2019.

Woodland Mall expects minimal disruption during construction, taking steps to reduce noise, dust and runoff. Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., six days a week excluding Sunday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV