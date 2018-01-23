Zeeland-based supplier to sponsor Michigan International Auto Show

ZEELAND, MICH. - Gentex Corporation will be the presenting sponsor of the Michigan International Auto Show. The announcement was made Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The auto show will take place Feb. 1 through 4, at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

The global, high technology electronics company is based out of Zeeland.

According to a press release, this year’s event will showcase hundreds of vehicles from more than 35 global manufacturers, including sedans, vans, SUVs, trucks, hybrids, sports cars and a handful of pre-production and concept vehicles.

In addition, Gentex says it is planning a large display area where it will showcase some of its automotive technology.

For more information about the event, including ticket prices, click here.

