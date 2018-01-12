2 Detroit auto shows: The big truck present and high-tech future

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was introduced at an event celebrating the first 100 years of Chevy Trucks on Saturday, December 16, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo: Chevrolet)

Imagine for a moment the scene if Henry Ford, Alfred Sloan and the Dodge brothers were entering Cobo Center for the 2018 North American International Auto Show.

First, they would marvel at how their visions have evolved. But they might also be confused by what appear to be two shows.

In the main hall, let’s call it the Frontierland, they would see the latest examples of how affluent Americans get around. Luxury pickups and SUVs packed with screens the size of 1960s-era televisions, creature comforts and storage space beyond anything the early 20th-Century mind could fathom.

These vehicles have become second homes on wheels, enabling us to haul our families and our stuff and reach the great outdoors, or at least our next shopping destination.

Henry, Alfred, Horace and John would find a few electrified powertrains scattered across the floor, but the industry founders likely would be more impressed by how powerful, efficient and lightweight the traditional internal combustion engine had become.

Next, they would proceed to the escalators leading down to the atrium. Welcome to Tomorrowland, officially called Automobili-D.

Autonomous vehicle software startup nuTonomy has made rides on its self-driving taxis available to the general public in Singapore for free since August 2016. (Photo: Yong Teck Lim, AP)

This area showcases self-guided robo-taxis packed with tiny sensors, cameras and laser-based guidance systems. They all but eliminate the need for a driver, all propelled by battery packs. They have at least as much connective wireless technology as the more expensive vehicles upstairs.

Weirdly, Ford, Sloan and the Dodge brothers might find these automated machines have more in common with the cars they created. They won't travel fast, at least not in traffic. The caution that motorists of the 1920s exercised will be programmed into the sensors and software that navigate these self-driving cars.

Read more:

Beyond that, these autonomous cars will have decent legroom and all the wireless bandwidth a 21st-Century commuter or city dweller could possibly need. Essentially, they are Internet cafés on wheels.

Initially — and Ford, who pioneered the idea that his autoworkers should be able to afford his cars, might be taken aback — they won’t be meant for personal ownership. They will operate in fleets, at first on limited, preprogrammed routes selected by analyzing the most commonly traveled routes in and near core city centers.

Consumers will purchase service in the form of a number of trips or miles, much like a monthly pass on a bus or subway system.

The question industry leaders, journalists and futurists are wrestling with is: How will these two transportation forms come together? Will city drivers be patient with the safety-first caution of these new vehicles? Will cities have to create and enforce separate lanes and parking spaces for them?

First, let's dismiss the notion that ride-hailing and personal ownership are locked in a death match. Both can flourish.

Bill Gates once observed that we overestimate the change that will occur over the next two years and underestimate the change over the next 10 years.

Not anticipating the latter could be fatal for automakers.

"It breaks down to balancing the need to make money today versus making money tomorrow," said Bryant Walker Smith, an associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law who has studied the engineering and legal challenges of automated transport.

Automakers and their suppliers must invest in their traditional businesses while spending substantially for a future full of unforeseeable pitfalls. It's that potentially treacherous transition that will be on display and at the heart of discussions at Cobo.

Carla Bailo, a former Nissan executive who is now CEO of Ann Arbor's Center for Automotive Research, warned against exaggerating the benefits of shared mobility too soon.

"People are not ready to give up the security blanket of that personal vehicle to go from one point to another at their convenience," Bailo said. "You can’t make customers do something they don’t want to do."

At the same time, she notes that ride-hailing is already here and won't be limited to city-dwelling millennials.

"Those 65 and older and people will begin to lose their independence," Bailo said. "Add in disabled people who have only a limited degree of independent transportation and you're looking at a major improvement in quality of life."

As the last computing obstacles to safe and complete autonomy are solved, will the market begin to attract aging baby boomers?

Maybe, but a recent study by the University of California Davis Institute for Transportation Studies that surveyed 4,000 people in seven major cities between 2013 and 2016 found that only 4% of those 65 or older had used a ride-hailing service, compared with 36% of those between 18 and 29.

The UC Davis study also found that ride-hailing may not be the solution to urban congestion that some of its advocates expect.

Among the findings: Between 49% and 61% of ride-sharing trips either wouldn't have been made at all or would have been made on public transit, bike or foot.

"If ride-hailing services continue to operate as they have in most U.S. cities, the robust evidence points to an unabated rise in congestion and emissions," wrote Regina Clewlow, lead author of the UC Davis report.

Ford plans on deploying its first fully autonomous car in commercial delivery fleets such as its pilot project with Domino's Pizza in the Ann Arbor area.

One big difference between service-oriented and personal-ownership autonomy is that service vehicles will be operating most of each day and travel many more miles than your personal car that sits in a driveway or parking deck for most of a day.

Therefore, they will need to be more durable. But they also may need to be replaced more often. They simply won't last the 15 to 20 years that most personal vehicles survive as they are sold from one owner to the next.

"The vehicle has to fundamentally never stop," CAR's Bailo said. "Then you’re looking at maximizing the scale of business. You have to be very careful about the demographics and location of your service so you minimize dead time."

In the end, most of us will use both types of vehicles. They are complementary, not competing.

But whether anyone makes money from operating these service fleets is far from clear.

Gone will be the $45,000 to $50,000 up-front sale for a vehicle that cost a little more than half that to produce.

In its place will be a steady stream of usage fees that, over time, could exceed the cost of producing, maintaining and scheduling a fleet of vehicles that will be a depreciating asset on the operator's books.

"Instead of charging the consumer once with a price that tries to cover the design and manufacturing costs, you have many users paying for rides," said the University of South Carolina's Smith. "The advantage of the service model is you can reduce the uncertainty of matching production to demand."

Contact Greg Gardner: 313-222-8848 or ggardner99@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @GregGardner12

Auto show schedule

The 2018 North American International Auto Show officially begins at 12:30 p.m. Sunday with speeches at Cobo Center, including a presentation by Elaine Chao, U.S. secretary of transportation.

Ford has an event at 4 p.m. on the show floor.

Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen have events off-site Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m.

Monday morning, the North American Car and Truck of the Year awards will be announced from the Cobo Atrium at 7:25 a.m.

The rest of the day is full of new product unveilings from the main hall.

Various presentations will continue Tuesday morning.

The Charity Preview is 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19. Tickets are $400 per person.

The show opens to the public Jan. 20-28.

Disabled individuals are admitted beginning at 8 a.m. each day.

Hours are 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Jan. 20-27.

Hours Jan. 28 are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ticket pricing:

Adults: $14 per person

Seniors (65 and older): $7

Children (7 to 12 years old): $7; (6 and younger): Free with a parent or guardian

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press