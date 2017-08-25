Some cool classic cars at the 28th Street Metro Cruise preview event in Cascade Township on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. (Photo: WZZM 13)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Thousands of classic car lovers got a chance to check out some of West Michigan's most impressive wheel at the 28th Street Metro Cruise's preview event in Cascade Township on Thursday.

Thurday's night event was a preview for this weekend's premiere auto cruise and car show happening at Rogers Plaza on 28th Street.

►Related: Eighth Annual Cascade Metro Cruise Warm Up on August 24

There was a ton of fun to be had on Thursday -- the Grand Rapids cover band, Decades, performed and there were a host of food trucks present, including Patty Matters, Daddy Pete's BBQ, Moochie's Ice Cream, Pizziolo and Silver Star Cafe.

For even more information about this weekend's big car show, visit www.28thstreetmetrocruise.com

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV