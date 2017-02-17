BMW recalling 19,000 hybrids for fire risk

BMW (Photo: AP Image)

BMW AG is recalling more than 19,000 i3 REx plug-in hybrids in the U.S. because they could develop a fuel vapor leak that would increase the risk of a fire.



Cars from the 2014 to 2017 model years produced between March 2014 and December 2016 are affected by the recall.



BMW says a fuel tank vent line may rub against the sleeve of a battery cable. Over time, that can cause a hole and vapor can leak out.



The company says it knows of no fires or accidents related to the problem, which was discovered by a dealer.



BMW will notify owners and replace the fuel vent line for free. The recall is expected to begin in April.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.