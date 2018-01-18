Cars.com Best in Show 2018

We've seen some of the top new vehicles at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit this week. Now, we're hearing what industry leaders have to say about some of their own picks.

The survey was done by car-shopping site, cars.com.

The winners of these awards are chosen by a panel of vehicle and industry experts. They range from overall best vehicle to the most fun car to drive.

Best of 2018: Volkswagen Atlas. Judges said this three-row SUV does what few can: comfortably haul seven adults and plenty of cargo.

Best Pickup Truck of 2018: Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

Eco-Friendly Car of the Year: Chevrolet Bolt EV

Family Car of the Year: Chrysler Pacifica

Luxury Car of the Year: Audi A4

Most Fun-to-Drive Car of the Year: Volkswagen Golf GTI

The winners were announced at cars.com’s 8th annual Best of Show at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

