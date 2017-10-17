Auto industry watchdogs are calling on Ford Motor Company to recall its popular Ford Explorer SUVs over fears of carbon monoxide leaks.

Ford is under pressure to recall over 1.3 million Ford Explorers. A federal investigation is already underway.

The car maker has offered to inspect and repair vehicles for concerned customers, saying it's only to create "peace of mind." Ford Spokesperson Mike Levine says "Our investigation has not found carbon monoxide levels that exceed what people are exposed to every day.”

Now, the automotive giant is getting calls from the center for auto safety to do more. The consumer safety organization is urging Ford to issue a full recall for all Explorers made between 2011 and 2017. It says in a statement

With something this potentially dangerous, the responsible step is a full recall - and if Ford will not do it, NHTSA should step in.”

The group says the big concern is that Ford put it out as a repair program and not a recall, saying carbon monoxide can kill people.

Across the country, a version of the SUV modified for police departments has already been taken off the road by the thousands. Officer-involved crashes like one in California was caught on a dash cam. The officer said he began to get a severe headache and began to feel nauseous.

In the video, you see how his vehicle plows over the median, crossing multiple lanes, then crashes into a tree.

Over the summer, Austin pulled its fleet of nearly 600 modified Ford Explorers after 60 officers filed official complaints about fumes in their vehicles. One officer being heard in another recording from a dash cam, “I almost hit a bus. It scared the **** out of me."

Ford started repairing police versions earlier this summer. But over the past six years, the company has also received thousands of complaints from civilians about exhaust fumes in their vehicles.

Ford is offering to inspect and repair Explorer SUVs at no cost to owners. The service will be available starting Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, 2018.

