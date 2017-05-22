Ford names Jim Hackett CEO, replacing Mark Fields, amid management shake-up

December 30, 2014: University of Michigan Interim Athletic Director Jim Hackett addresses the media during the press conference at the Junge Familly Champions Center on the campus of the University of Michigan Tuesday afternoon, Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo: Steven King/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images, ©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved contact: sales@iconsportswire.com http://iconsportswire.com)

DETROIT, MICH. - Ford confirmed on Monday that Jim Hackett will become the automaker's new CEO in a wide-ranging reshuffling of the company's top management, bringing the tenure of CEO Mark Fields to an abrupt end after just under three years.

Among other moves, the new structure elevates Joe Hinrichs, previously president of the Americas, to a broader global role that encompasses product development, manufacturing, labor affairs, quality, purchasing and sustainability while Jim Farley, previoulsy president of Europe, will now oversee all regional divisions and global marketing.

Hackett, 62, has a long track record of innovation as CEO of Steelcase and as interim athletic director at the University of Michigan, where he is credited with sealing the deal to hire Jim Harbaugh as head coach of the football team. He also has developed a close relationship with Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford as a member of Ford's board of directors and as chairman of Ford Smart Mobility.

“We’re moving from a position of strength to transform Ford for the future,” Bill Ford said in a statement. “Jim Hackett is the right CEO to lead Ford during this transformative period for the auto industry and the broader mobility space. He’s a true visionary who brings a unique, human-centered leadership approach to our culture, products and services that will unlock the potential of our people and our business.”

Hackett, in a statement, said his goal is "to create an even more dynamic and vibrant Ford that improves people’s lives around the world, and creates value for all of our stakeholders."

Ford's decision to change courses after three years with Mark Fields as CEO comes amid pressure from shareholders to improve the company's stock price. Ford's stock price has declined 40% since Fields became CEO even though the company has been extremely profitable.

Ford also made a number of other changes to its management lineup. The are:

Jim Farley, president of Europe, will become executive vice president, global markets. Farley will oversee Ford’s regional divisions, including the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific. He also will oversee Lincoln Motor Company and global marketing.

Joe Hinrichs, president of the Americas will, is appointed executive vice president and president, global operations.

Marcy Klevorn is appointed executive vice president and president, Mobility

Mark Truby is appointed vice president, communications, and elected a company officer. He succeeds Ray Day, who plans to retire from the company next year and will provide consulting services until then.

Paul Ballew is appointed vice president and Chief Data and Analytics Officer.

Fields, 56, proved himself in the early 2000s by engineering the turnaround of Mazda, then a company that was controlled by Ford. Over his 28-year career Fields held a number of titles with increasing responsibility and emerged as the heir apparent to former CEO Alan Mulally several years before he retired.

Mulally, a former Boeing executive that came to Ford in September 2006 when the automaker was sputtering. Mulally led the automaker through the Great Recession without resorting to Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Fields, as president of the Americas in the late 2000s, was the second highest-ranking Ford executive and learned from Mulally.

“Mark Fields was given the nearly impossible task of making the utterly conventional auto manufacturer, Ford Motor Company, into a high-tech information-style company with share values to match," said Jack R. Nerad, executive editor and market analyst for Kelley Blue Book. "Despite turning in credible profits, Fields was unable to turn Ford into a stock market darling, and that may well prove elusive going forward.”

