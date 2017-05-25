New Ford CEO Jim Hackett's salary to be $1.8 million

Ford Motor Company announces the new President and CEO, Jim Hackett, on Monday, May 22, 2017 at the Ford Motor Company World Headquarters in Dearborn. (Photo: Detroit Free Press)

Ford's new CEO, Jim Hackett, will make $1.8 million per year in salary and millions more in stocks and bonuses as he tries to reposition the Dearborn automaker to compete in an increasingly competitive and changing industry.

The salary, disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today, represents a 151% increase for Hackett, whose salary was $716,000 as head of Ford Smart Mobility. He's also been approved for a $1-million bonus, $7 million in stock grants, some of which will be based on performance, and up to $3.6 million (double his base salary) as part of an annual incentive plan.

Hackett may also receive stock grants related to his time leading Ford Smart Mobility. Those will be disclosed next year.

His compensation in the new position is potentially more than $8 million shy of his ousted predecessor's 2016 figure based on the filing. But according to Brad Carroll, a spokesman for Ford, the difference is not that straightforward because it will be affected by changes in the stock price as well as other factors.

Hackett, a former CEO of Grand Rapids-based Steelcase, an office furniture manufacturer, and interim athletic director at the University of Michigan, was introduced Monday as Ford's new CEO, replacing Mark Fields. Although Ford was profitable during Fields' three-year tenure, the stock price had slipped by 40% and the company recently announced plans to trim the workforce by 1,400 employees.

Hackett's salary is just above Fields’ salary in 2016, when he received $1.78 million, but Ford’s former CEO actually earned $22.1 million with additional compensation from a cash incentive plan and stock grants. Based on the filing, Hackett's total compensation for a full year could be about $13.4 million, not counting any Smart Mobility-related stock grants. In addition to being less than Fields' total compensation last year, it's less than Fields' compensation in his first year as CEO — 2014 — when he earned $18.6 million, according to previous Free Press reports.

By comparison, General Motors CEO Mary Barra's salary was $2 million with a total compensation of $22.6 million in 2016, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ CEO Sergio Marchionne had a $4-million base salary and $11.99 million in total compensation for 2016.

Ford's compensation committee also approved a stock grant valued at $5 million for Joe Hinrichs, who had been president of the Americas for Ford, but was also elevated as part of the leadership shakeup to executive vice president and president, global operations.

Included in the separation package for Fields is "reasonable use of the company aircraft" until Aug. 1, when he officially retires. He will also be entitled to stock grants and a prorated bonus for the year, although the specific amounts will not be released until 2018.

