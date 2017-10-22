Prices skyrocket for vintage Chevy pickups as custom shops discover trucks

This 1959 Chevrolet 3100 Custom Pickup sold for $121,000 in Scottsdale, Arizona in 2014. The truck is completely rebuilt, but the body is the original. (Photo: Barrett-Jackson)

Car collectors have discovered vintage pickups, and prices for really good ones reflect that.

As Chevrolet celebrates the 100th anniversary of its first truck, auto auction house Barrett-Jackson collected data on the most expensive Chevy pickups it’s sold.

Nine have hit six figures so far, with one approaching a quarter million dollars.

They all sold in the last few years, as appreciation for vintage truck style and customization grew.

Most expensive is a 1957 Chevy 3100 pickup called Quicksilver for its lustrous paint job. Quicksliver sold for $214,000 in 2016.

Virtually everything about the powerful low-slung pickup was modified by Hot Rod Garage in Sand Springs, Okla., including a 650-hp Big Block V8 and handmade body panels.

More silver paint graces a two-tone 1950 3100 pickup that sold for $205,700 earlier this year. Modifications include a 500-hp LS3 V8, heavy-duty four-speed automatic transmission and independent front suspension.

The rest of Barrett-Jackson’s honor roll of six-figure Chevy pickups:

1957 Chevrolet Cameo Pickup, sold for $159,500 in 2007

1957 Chevrolet C-6 Custom Pickup, sold for $148,500 in 2011

1955 Chevrolet Cameo Custom Pickup, sold for $143,000 in 2013

1955 Chevrolet 3100 Custom Pickup, sold for $132,000 in 2006

1960 Chevrolet El Camino Custom Pickup, sold for $126,500 in 2017

1959 Chevrolet 3100 Custom Pickup, sold for $121,000 in 2014

1971 Chevrolet C-10 Custom Pickup, sold for $110,000 in 2014

All nine trucks were heavily customized, frequently with new engines, suspensions and bodywork.

That’s the good news, if you’re a car lover on a normal person’s budget. The price tags on these professionally reworked beauties show the sky’s the limit, but unmodified vintage pickups and SUVs remain among the best buys for collectors.

