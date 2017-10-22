WZZM
Prices skyrocket for vintage Chevy pickups as custom shops discover trucks

Mark Phelan, Detroit Free Press Auto Critic , WZZM 1:07 PM. EDT October 22, 2017

Car collectors have discovered vintage pickups, and prices for really good ones reflect that.

As Chevrolet celebrates the 100th anniversary of its first truck, auto auction house Barrett-Jackson collected data on the most expensive Chevy pickups it’s sold.

Nine have hit six figures so far, with one approaching a quarter million dollars.

They all sold in the last few years, as appreciation for vintage truck style and customization grew.

Most expensive is a 1957 Chevy 3100 pickup called Quicksilver for its lustrous paint job. Quicksliver sold for $214,000 in 2016.

Virtually everything about the powerful low-slung pickup was modified by Hot Rod Garage in Sand Springs, Okla., including a 650-hp Big Block V8 and handmade body panels.

More silver paint graces a two-tone 1950 3100 pickup that sold for $205,700 earlier this year. Modifications include a 500-hp LS3 V8, heavy-duty four-speed automatic transmission and independent front suspension.

The rest of Barrett-Jackson’s honor roll of six-figure Chevy pickups:

  • 1957 Chevrolet Cameo Pickup, sold for $159,500 in 2007
  • 1957 Chevrolet C-6 Custom Pickup, sold for $148,500 in 2011
  • 1955 Chevrolet Cameo Custom Pickup, sold for $143,000 in 2013
  • 1955 Chevrolet 3100 Custom Pickup, sold for $132,000 in 2006
  • 1960 Chevrolet El Camino Custom Pickup, sold for $126,500 in 2017
  • 1959 Chevrolet 3100 Custom Pickup, sold for $121,000 in 2014
  • 1971 Chevrolet C-10 Custom Pickup, sold for $110,000 in 2014

All nine trucks were heavily customized, frequently with new engines, suspensions and bodywork.

That’s the good news, if you’re a car lover on a normal person’s budget. The price tags on these professionally reworked beauties show the sky’s the limit, but unmodified vintage pickups and SUVs remain among the best buys for collectors.

© 2017 Detroit Free Press


