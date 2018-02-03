Step back in time at the Michigan International Auto Show

Some history cars seen at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. for the MIchigan International Auto Show. (Photo: Meredith TerHaar, WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Michigan International Auto Show is filling DeVos Place this weekend -- and while some of the most current models, futuristic vehicles and really high end sets of wheels are on display, it's also an awesome place to take a step back in time.

WZZM 13's met up with Jay Hollis from the Gilmore Car Collection to learn more about what the museum brought to this year's show.

First up, a 1898 Locomobile Steam Carriage displayed in a partial shipping box. The first auto show was Detroit in 1899 and this car is identical to one of the 4 cars displayed at that show.

Instead of going to a dealership like we do today -- it would have been purchased after seeing a magazine ad and the car would have been shipped in a wood crate to your local train station, Hollis explained.

Other highlights of their display, the two best selling cars in history: Ford Model T and the Volkswagen Beetle.

They even brought a 1964 Kalamazoo-built CHECKER New York City TAXI that was recently rescued from Hurricane Harvey.

The show continues Saturday and Sunday at DeVos Place. Click here for more information about the show and to purchase tickets.

The MI International Auto Show continues today at @DeVosPlaceMeet! You can check out the latest and greatest in the auto world or take a step back in time w/these amazing vehicles from the Gilmore Car Museum!

