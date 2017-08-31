WZZM
Close

Chinese company creating West Michigan plant

Jesse O'Brien , WZZM 5:17 PM. EDT August 31, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Chinese maker of furniture components is establishing a new plant and investing $4.9 million in West Michigan.

Jiecang Linear Motion Technology Company, operating in the U.S. as J-Star Motion Corporation, is adding manufacturing operations in Cedar Springs, at 500 West St.

The new facility will add 122 jobs to the region and complement J-Star’s recently opened Kent City office and warehouse facilities, at 83 South Main St.

The new plant will support J-Star’s business growth in the U.S., which centers around manufacturing linear motion and lifting systems for the office furniture industry.

J-Star is currently in the process of staffing the new facility and hopes to begin production by mid-2018.

(This story originally appeared in the Grand Rapids Business Journal. Read the full story here.)

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

 

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Grand Rapids Business Journal


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories