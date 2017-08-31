Chinese company creating West Michigan plant

Jiecang Linear Motion Technology Company makes furniture components, such as benching systems. Photo via jiecang-usa.com

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Chinese maker of furniture components is establishing a new plant and investing $4.9 million in West Michigan.

Jiecang Linear Motion Technology Company, operating in the U.S. as J-Star Motion Corporation, is adding manufacturing operations in Cedar Springs, at 500 West St.

The new facility will add 122 jobs to the region and complement J-Star’s recently opened Kent City office and warehouse facilities, at 83 South Main St.

The new plant will support J-Star’s business growth in the U.S., which centers around manufacturing linear motion and lifting systems for the office furniture industry.

J-Star is currently in the process of staffing the new facility and hopes to begin production by mid-2018.

(This story originally appeared in the Grand Rapids Business Journal. Read the full story here.)

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Grand Rapids Business Journal