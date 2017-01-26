13-On Your Side: Woman living without power because she can't pay $350 mo. bill

GRANT, MICH. - A West Michigan woman says she has been going without power since Thanksgiving and she blames it on an unusually high bill.

Adelia Ager says she’s on a fixed income and can’t afford to pay the $350 per month bill to heat her 1,500 sq ft. home in Grant. “There’s a frustration and when you call Consumers, it’s 'well ma’am you gotta pay this.'"

She now uses a wood stove for heating and cooking and runs a generator for some of the appliances. Friends also have to bring her water. She says every morning she heats it on the stove, so her 15-year old son can take a bath.

"It would be by the time I would figure bills for the month, I would be so stressed-out crying. How can I provide for my kid without drama?” Ager says.

Ager says she's worked hard all her life but developed health problems a few year ago and had to go on disability. She’s unable to pay the $2,200 past due amount. She says it started when she was doing construction on her home.

"So I had to put in a new pole, meter, and wiring." Shortly after the work was done, her bill went from around $110 to $350 a month.

Consumers Energy Spokesman Roger Morgenstern says, "We tried to get her on a couple of payment plans, but that didn't work out for her." He says Agar hasn't paid on her bill since June, but agreed that she needed help.

“My understanding is that she is an all-electric house. So, it's higher than your typical bill. What we're trying to do is have our energy efficient folks this week do an assessment on her appliances."

Morgenstern says Consumers Energy has since tested the meter and it is working correctly and they didn't find any major problems with appliances. They suggested she bring-in an electrician to make sure the house is wired correctly.

Agar did qualify for Consumer Energy's Care program. It helps low-income customers manage their monthly costs by giving them a credit on their bill. It also takes care of that past-due amount. Agar's power is now back on.

Consumers Energy adds that if you are having trouble paying your bill, don't wait until it gets turned off. Most times, they are willing to put you on a payment plan. And if you are considered low-income, you might even qualify for financial help.

