Belle Tire offers to help customers left behind by Goodyear stores

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Belle Tire has offered to take over service contracts for customers who were left behind after several Goodyear service centers closed in Michigan.

Customer Cheryl Kinney bought a $130 service contract for oil changes and tire rotations from the Goodyear on Alpine. When she went to use it the store was closed. Goodyear corporate officials told her they couldn't honor the contract, because it came from a privately-owned location.

The day after the story aired on WZZM 13, Belle Tire called and offered Kinney the services listed in the Goodyear contract. They offer also applies to other customers in similar situations.

"They're left stuck. They don't have anyone to help them. And we want to help. Belle Tire's here to take care of people, and we want to reach out to those customers who don't think they have anywhere to go”, says Marshall Bruursema, Store Manager.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office is investigating the sudden closing of the Goodyear stores, privately owned by AJ Faught, of Flint. His businesses went by the name Northwest Tire and Hi Tech Service.

A former manager of one of the Grand Rapids stores, David Newman, says the employees were also not paid for work they had done.

13 On Your Side reached out to Faught, but so far, we have not heard back. The AG’s office says those with contracts can file a complaint with the consumer protection division or take the company to small claims court to try to recoup their loss.

