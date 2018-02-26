Beware of flood cleanup scams

(Photo: Sell, Sarah)

The transition from flooding to cleaning up has started and that likely means hiring someone to do the job.

The Better Business Bureau warns that homeowners should be on alert for scammers who want to take advantage of you. Check with your insurance company, and ask what can and cannot be claimed.

Then, you can find a contractor.

There are several reputable companies in West Michigan. They don't typically show up at your door, but if someone does, resist high-pressure sales. Some storm chasers use tactics such as the "good deal" you'll get only if you hire the contractor on the spot. Also, get at least three written quotes from contractors and get a written contract.

Finally, don't pay for the entire job up front. Best practice is to pay for the work in installments over the course of the project so you can ensure that the work is being done well and on schedule.

If you do choose to do some of the work on your own, Kent County is reminding everyone that they can take materials that have been damaged due to flooding like carpets or furniture to either the North or South Kent Waste and Recycling Center.

