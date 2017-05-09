Credit card skimmer found at nearby downtown Grand Rapids gas station

A credit card skimmer was found Tuesday, May 9, at a gas station at Market Avenue and Cherry Street SW near downtown Grand Rapids. (Photo: Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Consumers are advised to keep an eye on their bank and card statements as a new credit card skimmer has been found at a gas pump.

The card-skimming device was discovered Tuesday, May 9, at the Mobil gas station at Market Avenue and Cherry Street SW.

Inspectors found the device as part of routine checks for gas quality and price, said Jennifer Holton, a spokeswoman at the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The department conducts inspections across all of the state's gas stations each day, and this was found amid that check.

The Grand Rapids area was the first region to see the skimmers, Holton said. A Texas man was convicted earlier this year with five other co-defendants for conducting an elaborate scam involving multiple skimmers.

It is difficult to spot the device as it is installed inside the gas pump. Consumers should look for unbroken red security tape and any sort of damage before paying.

