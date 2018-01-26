Deadline approaches for the Equifax free credit monitoring program

LANSING, MICH. - The deadline to enroll in Equifax's free credit monitoring program is on Jan. 31. Michigan's Attorney General, Bill Schuette, is reminding people to sign.

The free one-year TrustedID Premiere program offers credit file monitoring and identity theft protection.

This program was created by Equifax in 2017 after their security breach, which left up to 143 million customers personal data vulnerable, including more than 4.6 million Michiganders.

The Equifax credit monitoring program is open to everyone who has a valid social security number, even those who were not impacted by the security breaches.

You can check if you were impacted by the security breach and sign up for the credit monitoring program here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV