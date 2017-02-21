Deadlines approaching for college financial aid

College pennants hanging on a wall. (Photo: WZZM 13, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you have a child who will be heading to college in the next year, you know it can be a stressful time -- especially when it comes to financial aid.

There are billions of dollars worth of financial aid and scholarships available nationwide, so if you want it, you have to know where to find it and apply for it right now.

"There's a lot of challenges people don't anticipate," Felicia McCrary said. The recent college grad is an advisor with the Michigan College Access Network, based out of Wyoming High School. "We have a lot of first-generation college students.

"I'm a first generation myself."

McCrary says one of the first things you should do as a high school senior is sign up for federal financial aid. The FAFSA application is free. The deadline in Michigan is March 1, and returning students also need to reapply.

"Both parent and student need to make an account for that. It makes you eligible for different grants, Pell grants, free money, federal loans and work study," McCrary said.

McCrary says be prepared. One parent has to provide their social security number and tax information.

"You're filling out the 2017-18 year," she said. "When you are filling it out, use 2015 tax information. That can throw people off."

Once the FAFSA is done, you might want to consider the CSS profile for non- federal financial aid. There is a fee, but it could be worth it.



Some other options for low-income students includes the Tuition Incentive Program for students on Medicaid. TIP offers free tuition to community college.

In Kent County, there's the Grand Rapids Community Foundation.

"There's a lot available for this area alone," McCrary said. "The GRCF offers millions of dollars to students in Kent County alone."

If you live in a different area, McCrary suggests asking your high school counselor if there are any scholarships in your county.

And finally, when it comes to picking a school: "I’d say keep your options open." You might want to think about who is offering the most aid. Some of the pricier schools or one that wasn’t first on your list might actually be cheaper to attend.

