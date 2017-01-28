FDA confirms elevated levels of 'toxic substances' in teething products

Hyland's Teething Tablets. This product is no longer being distributed in the United States. FDA recommends consumers dispose of any products they are currently in possession of. (Photo: via Hyland's website)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced today that its laboratory analysis found inconsistent amounts of a toxic substance, in certain homeopathic teething tablets, sometimes far exceeding the amount claimed on the label.

The FDA is warning consumers that homeopathic teething tablets containing belladonna, a toxic substance, pose an unnecessary risk to infants and children and urges consumers not to use these products.

At this time, the manufacturer of Hyland's homeopathic teething products has not agreed to conduct a recall products containing belladonna. The FDA recommends that consumers stop using Hyland's products immediately and dispose of any in their possession.

“The body’s response to belladonna in children under two years of age is unpredictable and puts them at unnecessary risk,” said Janet Woodcock, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

”We recommend that parents and caregivers not give these homeopathic teething tablets to children and seek advice from their health care professional for safe alternatives.”

Homeopathic teething products have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA for safety or effectiveness. Currently, the FDA is unaware of any proven health benefit of the products, which are labeled to relieve teething symptoms in children naturally.

In September 2016, the FDA warned against the use of these products after receiving reports of adverse effects. According to Hyland's website, the Hyland's Baby Teething Tablets are no longer being distributed in the United States.

Consumers should seek medical care immediately if their child experiences seizures, difficulty breathing, lethargy, excessive sleepiness, muscle weakness, skin flushing, constipation, difficulty urinating or agitation after using homeopathic teething products.

