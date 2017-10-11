Financial tips for millennials

Financial tips are crucial in order to have a healthy work/life balance. Here are some tips from Shanacee Shreve from Young & Free.
How to Decrease Debt/Save Money for the Future
- Debt can be an overwhelming thought for anyone, but the truth is, you need to tackle it step-by-step.
For example:
Step 1: Take Inventory of Your Debts
-- To manage your debts, you first need to know exactly what you are dealing with.
Step 2: Create a budget
-- Calculate your monthly income and budget out your expenses, such as car payment and rent/mortgage. Within your budget, create a category to pay off your debts.
Step 3: Stick to your plan!
-- A budget is only a good resource if you follow it.
Resources to Better Manage Your Money
• Live within your means.
• Mint.com. is a program that helps you easily track where your money is going each month so you know which areas you need to cut back your spending on.
• Talk to your parents, a guardian or your financial institution with any questions you have!
