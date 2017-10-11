Financial tips for millennials

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

Financial tips are crucial in order to have a healthy work/life balance. Here are some tips from Shanacee Shreve from Young & Free.

How to Decrease Debt/Save Money for the Future

- Debt can be an overwhelming thought for anyone, but the truth is, you need to tackle it step-by-step.



For example:



Step 1: Take Inventory of Your Debts

-- To manage your debts, you first need to know exactly what you are dealing with.

Step 2: Create a budget

-- Calculate your monthly income and budget out your expenses, such as car payment and rent/mortgage. Within your budget, create a category to pay off your debts.



Step 3: Stick to your plan!

-- A budget is only a good resource if you follow it.

Resources to Better Manage Your Money

• Live within your means.

• Mint.com. is a program that helps you easily track where your money is going each month so you know which areas you need to cut back your spending on.

• Talk to your parents, a guardian or your financial institution with any questions you have!

