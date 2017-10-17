Reliable Roofing will replace or repair your roof before the first snow flies

Roofing

Winter is closing in, and now is the time to get that work done on your roof. The good news is, because of their size and staffing, the folks at Reliable Roofing can still fit you into their schedule before the first snow flies. They have a special incentive. From now until Christmas … for every new roof customer, the company will donate $100 to either Wounded Warrior Project, Humane Society of West Michigan, or Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. The customer gets to choose. And, for those who want to go above and beyond they will match any donation made by a customer up to $100, with a total pledge of $10,000. For more information, or to get on their schedule, visit www.reliableroofingmi.net

