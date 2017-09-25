WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 29 closing alerts
Close

Simply beautiful flooring in your home with Century Flooring

FLEX UP Century Flooring

Brittany Foster, WZZM 11:01 AM. EDT September 25, 2017

Century Flooring works with you to create beautiful flooring in your home. They offer design assistance, a huge selection of flooring options, and a passion for customer service. Greg Hadfield, Century Flooring CEO, and Dawn Dipzinski, Residential Sales Manager stopped by to tell us more about all they have to offer. For more information about Century Flooring, visit http://century-gr.com/

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories