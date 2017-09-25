Simply beautiful flooring in your home with Century Flooring

Century Flooring works with you to create beautiful flooring in your home. They offer design assistance, a huge selection of flooring options, and a passion for customer service. Greg Hadfield, Century Flooring CEO, and Dawn Dipzinski, Residential Sales Manager stopped by to tell us more about all they have to offer. For more information about Century Flooring, visit http://century-gr.com/.

© 2017 WZZM-TV