Marchionne: Ending NAFTA could have 'monumental consequences'

Fiat Chrysler just began making its all-new Jeep Compass at a plant in Toluca, Mexico (Photo: FCA U.S.) (Photo: FCA U.S.)

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said most of the policies that President Donald Trump is proposing would benefit the automotive industry but warned that dismantling the North American Free Trade Agreement could have "monumental consequences" for the industry.

Marchionne, during a conference call with analysts on Thursday, said the automaker would be more insulated than some from the impact of a border tax but has also said the automaker would need to consider closing plants in Mexico if the U.S. pulls out of NAFTA.

"The question about repatriation of all of the manufacturing footprint into the United States has got monumental consequences to the industry overall," Marchionne said. "I think there are repercussions that go well beyond FCA."

Marchionne's comments are in contrast to comments made today by Ford CEO Mark Fields, who has been playing down the impact of withdrawing from NAFTA. Ford sells a smaller percentage of vehicles in the U.S. that are imported from Mexico than General Motors or Fiat Chrysler.

Fiat Chrysler has seven assembly, engine and stamping plants in Mexico and employs 11,659 workers there. About 17% of the cars and trucks Fiat Chrysler sells in the U.S. are assembled in Mexico.

Trump has talked frequently about imposing a border tariff of up to 35% on goods imported from Mexico if the government doesn't agree to sweeping changes to NAFTA.

Analysts say such a move could add $2,000 to $2,600 to the cost of vehicles shipped into the U.S. It also takes automakers several years and from the time they select a site to the time they build a new plant it can cost $1 billion or more per plant.

Marchionne, along with Ford CEO Mark Fields and General Motors CEO Mary Barra, met with Trump on Tuesday to talk about NAFTA, U.S. investments and regulatory policy. During that meeting, Trump promised to pursue a reduction in corporate taxes and to streamline regulations.

"We want regulations, but we want regulations that mean something," Trump said at the start of the meeting.

Marchionne applauded Trump's goal of reducing corporate taxes and said the new president's policy goals could prompt the automaker to move some jobs from Mexico to the U.S. Earlier this month, the automaker said it would consider moving the production of heavy duty trucks from Saltillo, Mexico, to its plant in Warren in 2020 after the plant is retooled to make the new Jeep Grand Wagoneer and Jeep Wagoneer.

But Marchionne stopped short of promising to move truck production.

"It's possible...if we were to find ourselves in the right economic circumstances," Marchionne said. "We need to see more of the economic plan that Trump has in mind."

Despite his concerns, Marchionne and Fiat Chrysler CFO Richard Palmer said the automaker might be hurt less than other automakers by a steep border tax.

That's because Fiat Chrysler just began making its all-new Jeep Compass at a plant in Toluca, Mexico, and plans to export many of the Compass SUVs to other countries around the world.

One of the reasons that automakers have been drawn to Mexico is the country's free-trade agreements with 45 nations in addition to the U.S.

"As we go forward, we are making Jeeps for global distribution out of the U.S. and Mexico....as we globalize the Jeep brand," Palmer said. "I think the globalization of Jeep gives us a lever that is important."

Marchionne also said he welcomes the Trump administration's desire to cut corporate taxes and streamline regulations.

"We have run the numbers, and overall they are good things," Marchionne said. "The policy direction that is being taken by President Trump is something we appreciate."

Contact Brent Snavely: 313-222-6512 or bsnavely@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrentSnavely.

