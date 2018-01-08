Meijer recalling Orange Cream Bars due to listeria concerns

The recalled Purple Cow Orange Cream Bars were sold in Meijer stores in Michigan. The product comes in a 12 ct retail box. The product has a production date of November 30, 2017 and a “best by” date of November 30, 2018.

Meijer is recalling a number of cases of Purple Cow brand Orange Cream Bars because of potential contamination to listeria.

The recalled bars were sold in Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

The product comes in a 12 ct retail box. The product has a production date of November 30, 2017 and a “best by” date of November 30, 2018.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

According to the CDC, consuming listeria can make people sick, but it mainly affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. In these cases, it can cause more serious problems.

The CDC estimates that about 1,600 people get listeriosis every year in the U.S. and about one in five die from the infection.

For more information about the recall, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV