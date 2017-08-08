Meijer recalls newborn, infant, toddler swimsuits

The Meijer store located at 1301 8 mile in Detroit. (Photo: Mary Schroeder, Detroit Free Press)

Meijer has recalled newborn, infant and toddler swimsuits following reports that the snaps can detach, posing a choking hazard.

Customers who bought the Wave Zone one-piece, zip-back swimsuits can return them at any Meijer store for a full refund.

There have been 11 reports of the snaps detaching, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. No one has been injured. About 22,200 of the suits have been sold.

The tracking number located on the sewn-in label on the inner side seam of the suits is “NOV 2016 021-14328.”

Along with a zipper on the back, the suits have four snaps on the bottom and were sold in four colors: blue and gray with a shark on the front; white and navy stripes with an anchor pattern; pink and teal with a strawberry on the front; and pink arms with a multi-colored fish pattern.

The affected swimsuits are sizes 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-9 months, 12 months, 18 months and 24 months. “Wave Zone” and “Made in China” are printed on the inner collar.

Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin sold the bathing suits from January through July.

For more information, call Meijer at 800-927-8699 or visit www.meijer.com and click on “Product Recalls."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Detroit Free Press