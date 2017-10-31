Meijer recalls some dark chocolate covered nuts, coffee beans

The products were sold at Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin (Photo: FDA)

In cooperation with the GKI Foods LLC recall of dark chocolate products, Meijer has decided to recall some of their own products.

The recall is due to an undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or even life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the products.

Meijer is voluntarily recalling the products with the following UPC's:

UPC: 7-19283-40301-8

Description: Meijer Bulk Dark Chocolate Almonds 18 oz.

UPC: 7-19283-40302-5

Description: Meijer Bulk Dark Chocolate Cashews 18 oz.

UPC: 7-19283-40313-1

Description: Meijer Bulk Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans

These products were sold at Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

There have been no illnesses reported as of yet.

Anyone who may have purchased these products should return them to the nearest Meijer for a full refund. Consumers with questions should contact Meijer at 1-800-543-3704, available 24 hours a day and seven dats a week.

