Meijer recalls two store-brand cheeses

Meijer has announced the recall of two store-brand cheeses sold exclusively through its deli counters due to potential contamination.

The Meijer brand Colby Cheese and Colby Jack Cheese sold through the deli counters is being recalled for potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The Listeria monocytogenes organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. According to the FDA, healthy individuals could suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. In pregnancy women, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

The Meijer brand Colby Cheese and Colby Jack Cheese were sold in Meijer stores from Nov. 10, 2016 to Feb. 9, 2017. There have been no known illnesses reported.

Meijer was alerted a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination from MDS Foods, a Meijer supplier that sources the Meijer branded cheeses from Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC., a cheese manufacturer based in Middlebury, Indiana. MDS Foods informed Meijer that evidence of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination had been identified by the manufacturer.

Deustch Kase Haus is the same manufacturer involved in Sargento's cheese recall.

The Meijer brand cheeses being recalled will be in plastic deli packaging with printed labels that have the UPCs 215927xxxxxx or 215938xxxxxx on them. The last 6 digits will vary, and are determined by weight since the product was purchased at the deli counter.

The FDA recommends customers should stop using the product and either dispose of it or return it to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund.

For additional information, please contact Meijer at 800-543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

