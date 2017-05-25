Memorial Day, weekend savings and deals

Close-up of woman holding shopping bags, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock, Alexey Tulenkov)

The upcoming long weekend is one of the best times to shop and save at your favorite stores.

Here's a list of deals and sales happening this weekend:

DCShoes: Memorial Day Site-wide Free Shipping. Ends on May 25.

Lane Bryant: 40% Off Apparel & Accessories. Ends on May 29.

Macys: 20% Off Memorial Day Sale + Free Shipping on $49 and up. Ends on May 29.

Last Call: 40% Off Select Items + 60% Off Clearance. Ends on May 29.

Coleman: 25% Off Site-wide. Ends on May 29.

Finishline: Up to 60% off Memorial Day Deals. End on May 29.

JCPenney: Extra 25% off $100+ or Extra 20% off under $100 With your JCPenney Credit Card. End on May 29.

Carters: 50% Off Entire Site. Ends on May 29.

Fandango: 10% Off Mondays 4-8 p.m. (PST). Ends on May 29.

Kate Spade: Extra 25% off Sale Styles. Ends on May 30.

Topman: Up to 50% Off Topman Sale. Ends on May 30.

New Balance: 10% Off + Free Shipping. Ends on May 30.

Steve Madden: 15% Off Exclusives + Free Shipping. Ends on May 31.

Teleflora: Save 20% on Our Spring Flower Collection + Same Day Delivery Available. Ends on May 31.

Lids: 40% Off Select NFL Nike Jerseys. Ends on May 31.

Lenovo: Save 25% on Thinkpad Laptops + Free Shipping. Ends on May 31.

Pacsun: BOGO 50% Off Women's Tops, Tees, Bralettes & Bodysuits. Ends on May 31.

Footlocker: 15% Off $75 Orders. Ends on May 31.

Mattel: 20% off Memorial Day Sale. Ends on June 4.

Overstock: Extra 10%, 15%, 20% Off. Ends on June 5.

Home Depot: Up to 40% Off with Appliance Special Buys. ends on June 7.

