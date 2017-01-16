Michiganders could be eligible for milk settlement. But is it worth it?

Cattle in barn on farm, file photo. (Photo: iStock)

Michigan is one of 15 states whose residents may be entitled to a settlement if they bought milk or other milk products.

Is it worth it to sign up? 13 on your side Consumer Reporter Sarah Sell talked to one of the attorneys involved in the lawsuit.

Jeff Friedman of Hagens Berman law firm says Michigan is one of the 15 states that has laws regarding the sale of agricultural products. That means consumers here are eligible to receive part of the payout on the class action settlement.

The class action lawsuit against the dairy industry does not single out a specific farmer, but rather, a group of farms known as a cooperative. It's these groups that are being sued for price-fixing.

The suit states that dairy producers oversaw a "herd retirement program” that allegedly involved buying out entire herds of cattle and sending them for early slaughter. Friedman says that limited the supply of milk. "So, essentially this caused all consumers to pay higher prices for the products."

The settlement means that anyone who purchased dairy products between 2003 and 2011 could be entitled to a cash payout. No proof of purchase is necessary. At this point, 1.5 million have signed up and the payout could range from $5 to $20 dollars. "So certainly this is hard earned money that should be kept in the pockets of consumers, not with a company that fixed the price of products. It's illegal and they need to pay the money back," says Friedman.

A spokesperson for the dairy industry called the settlement the most sensible and responsible course of action, but added that the defendants were not found guilty of violating any laws.

If you would like to join the lawsuit, go to boughtmilk.com

The deadline to file a claim is January 31st 2017.

(© 2017 WZZM)