Millions of fire extinguishers recalled due to malfunction

Approximately 37.8 million Kidde fire extinguishers in the United States are being recalled reported after because they clog up and fail to activate.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2014, one person died because of the malfunction when emergency responders where unable to active the extinguisher for a vehicle fire.

The extinguishers can become clogged and require excessive force to discharge. The CPSC says they can fail to activate in an emergency and the nozzle can detach with enough fore to pose an impact hazard.

The recall involves two styles of Kidde fire extinguishers: plastic handle fire extinguishers and push-button Pindicator fire extinguishers.

The recall is for Kidde models that were sold at Menards, Sears, The Home Depot, Walmart, Amazon, Montgomery Ward and various other home and hardware stores and online retailers. These fire extinguishers were also sold with commercial trucks, recreational vehicles, personal watercrafts and boats.

The CPSC says that 391 consumers have reported a failure with the extinguishers and there have been 16 injuries.

There is an additional 2.7 million of extinguishers being recalled in Canada.

Consumers should contact Kidde for a free replacement. Any questions or concerns, consumers should visit the Kidde website and click on "Product Safety Recall." You can also call a toll-free number at 855-271-0773 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (EST), Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (EST) on Saturday and Sunday.

