More than $100,000 in refunds available for Siegel Jewelers customers

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - More than 500 customers will either receive a bonus store credit or a full refund for their Siegel Jewelers purchases.

The deal: if snowfall levels reach 6 inches by Christmas Day, any customer who made a jewelry purchase between Nov. 14 and Dec. 14 gets a refund.

It's never happened, until this year. Thanks to a record Christmas snowfall -- more than $100,000 will be refunded or credited to Siegel's customers.

On Friday, Jan. 12, many customers made their way to the store to receive their refund check.

AnnaFlora Somers was one of those customers.

She bought an expensive ring as a gift to herself, and now it's free.

"I am cynical so I thought there's no way, and then we saw it on Facebook that everything was free!" Somers said.

