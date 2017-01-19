CHASKA, MINN. - A well-known pillow manufacturer is changing its television ads after being criticized for deceptive advertising.

On Thursday, televisions stations received revised commercials that give a 30% off offer. All of them, up until now, had a "buy-one-get-one-free" offer.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the offer is always available, so it's not really a special deal, but rather, the normal price.

Based on a pattern of complaints from consumers, the BBB revoked the company's accreditation...and lowered their rating to an "F". That was back on January 3.

A MyPillow spokesperson says that the new commercials have been in the works for a while, but they couldn't put them out, because they had already placed and paid for the "buy-one-get-one" free Ads.

The new commercials say, “Call or go to MyPillow.com and order your MyPillow premium. Use the promo code on your screen and save 30-percent. Only available through this online and TV offer”.

So far, the BBB has not changed the "F" rating for MyPillow. The consumer watchdog group says the "buy-one-get-one" offer is still on MyPillow's website

The BBB adds that the new commercial is a step in the right direction.