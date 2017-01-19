CHASKA, MINN. - A well-known pillow manufacturer is changing its television ads after being criticized for deceptive advertising.
On Thursday, televisions stations received revised commercials that give a 30% off offer. All of them, up until now, had a "buy-one-get-one-free" offer.According to the Better Business Bureau, the offer is always available, so it's not really a special deal, but rather, the normal price.
Based on a pattern of complaints from consumers, the BBB revoked the company's accreditation...and lowered their rating to an "F". That was back on January 3.A MyPillow spokesperson says that the new commercials have been in the works for a while, but they couldn't put them out, because they had already placed and paid for the "buy-one-get-one" free Ads.
The new commercials say, “Call or go to MyPillow.com and order your MyPillow premium. Use the promo code on your screen and save 30-percent. Only available through this online and TV offer”.So far, the BBB has not changed the "F" rating for MyPillow. The consumer watchdog group says the "buy-one-get-one" offer is still on MyPillow's website.
The BBB adds that the new commercial is a step in the right direction.
