Now is the time to ask for help paying your high heating bills

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - All of us will likely see larger heating bills because of the recent deep freeze, and some companies are offering financial help.

Consumers Energy offers customers a budget plan that spreads the cost over the year. Your bill is based on anticipated energy use.

According to the company's website, the average bill is about $74 a month for residential gas customers and $99 for electric service. If for some reason you overpay, your final bill will be adjusted.

DTE says it will work with customers on an individual basis and urge customers who are concerned about their bill to call 1-800-477-4747. The company says it partners with several community organizations to help people deal high heating bills.

People struggling with their bills can also find help by calling the United way at 211.

