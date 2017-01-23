Check your refrigerator for Sierra Nevada beer -- some bottles have been recalled. (Photo: Provided)

If you like craft beer, you might want to look in your refrigerator for bottles of the brand Sierra Nevada.

The company says the recall applies to eight different types of its craft beers, including its popular Pale Ale, purchased in 36 states -- including Michigan.

The California-based company issued the voluntary recall after quality inspections at its North Carolina brewery detected bottles made with a flaw that may cause small pieces of glass to break off and fall into the bottle.

The affected beer has a package date that falls between Dec. 5, 2016, and Jan. 13, 2017, and a brewery code of "M'' printed directly on bottles and the cases.

The company has stopped distributing the beer and is working to have it removed from store shelves.

Consumers are being told not to drink the affected beer and refunds are being offered. Here is the link to fill out the form: www.sierranevada.com/qualitymatters

Sarah Sell is WZZM 13's consumer reporter. Have a tip? Email sarahsell@wzzm13.com

