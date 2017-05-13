Recall alert: Red Robin Crispy Onion Rings recalled for undeclared allergen

Red Robin Burgers and Brews Crispy Onion Rings recalled for undeclared milk allergen. (Photo: Federal Drug Administration)

Red Robin Burgers and Brews Crispy Onion Rings are being recalled because they may contain an undeclared milk allergy.

According to the Federal Drug Administration, these products are not served in Red Robin restaurants. They were distributed in the United States through retail grocery stores. No other products from this Red Robin line are affected, the FDA says.

People with milk allergies or severe sensitivity run the risk of serious or life threatening allergic reaction if the onion rings are eaten. No illnesses have been reported thus far.

The onion rings are from the frozen section and come in 14-ounce bags.

The onion rings were recalled after the manufacturer packed product that contained milk in packaging that did not reveal that.

Consumers who have bought Red Robin Burgers and Brews Crispy Onion Rings are urged to return them for a full refund. If you have any questions, you may contact the FDA at 1-866-518-0137, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

