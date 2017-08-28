Recall alert: Trader Joe's breakfast sausage recalled for 'undeclared allergens'

Trader Joe's. (Photo: Wikimedia.org)

WASHINGTON - More than 3,000 pounds of chicken breakfast sausage have been recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The product, which is sold by Trader Joe's, contains soy lecithin--a known allergen.

The 1 lb packages of Trader Joe's Chicken Breakfast Sausage are affected by the recall. They have the number P-4398 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of reactions to the sausage, but consumers who purchased the product are urged not to consume it.

