Recall issued for Meijer brand Greek, low fat yogurts

Meijer is recalling select Meijer brand Greek and low-fat yogurt cups after a customer returned one containing two small pieces of glass.

The yogurts were sold in Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

There have been no illnesses or injuries reported.

The affected products have an expiration date of March 8, 2018:

7-08820-12657-2 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Black Cherry 5.3 oz. 7-08820-41513-3 Meijer Yogurt Low-fat Blueberry 6 oz. 7-60236-11601-1 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Plain 5.3 oz. 7-60236-11603-5 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Vanilla 5.3 oz. 7-60236-12418-4 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Strawberry 5.3 oz. 7-60236-12431-3 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Blueberry 5.3 oz.

