Scammers get thousands of dollars from Consumers Energy customers

Consumers Energy logo. (Photo: Provided)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Consumers Energy is warning its customers about a scam where the person calls and asks for a quick payment via a prepaid credit card.

Hundreds of people already have been tricked into making the payment.

Callers threaten to shut off service if immediate payments aren't made on accounts using a Green Dot or other prepaid credit cards.

In January, 230 complaints were reported to Consumers Energy with more than $5,000 in payments made to the scammers. So far this month, there were an additional 107 reported complaints, resulting in more than $7,000 in payments to scammers.

WZZM 13 On Your Side got a call Tuesday, Feb. 14, from Dr. Ben Crofchick, a chiropractor, who says the scammers called him at his office and threatened to shut off his service if he didn't pay an outstanding bill for the installation of a smart meter.

He recorded the call and the woman said she was from Consumers Energy and he needed to pay the money within the next two hours.

She said, "In this case, your account was transferred to the legal department. It would work as a reconnection and you can make a payment at our main office in Adrian."

When Crofchick asked how much he needed to pay, she said $1,500.

In this case, Crofchick says the woman tried to send him to a pharmacy to buy a prepaid debit card even though he didn't owe them any money. He says the woman was very convincing, but in the end, he didn’t pay anything.

Consumers Energy says it does not even accept payments via prepaid debit cards.

