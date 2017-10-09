Schuette: Equifax breach impacts 4.6M Michigan consumers

LANSING, MICH. - Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has announced an update in the Equifax Data Breach that has impacted even more consumers in the state.

According to the announcement, an additional 2.5 million consumers were impacted by the breach -- including almost 80,000 more Michigan residents. Now, the breach has brought the Michigan total up to 4.6 million and currently more than 560 complaints have been filed with the AG's office. That number is expected to grow.

Schuette says that Equifax planned on updating their website on October 8, 2017 so that consumers could check if they were apart of the newly discovered impacted group. It is recommended that if you checked your status with Equifax before Sunday, that you check again.

“The fall out from this breach continues to grow and my consumer protection team is diligently working to make sure Michigan residents know what to monitor as they move forward,” said Schuette.

“It is important for individuals to determine if they are affected and I encourage anyone who believes their personal information has been compromised to file a complaint with my office.”

How to check if your information was breached:

To check and see if your information was breached, go to Equifax’s Cybersecurity Incident & Important Consumer Information website. You can also read Equifax’s FAQ for Consumers; Progress Updates for Consumers; and Notice of Data Breach to keep up on the latest announcements from Equifax.

For consumer questions or complaints, you can call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division toll free at 877-765-8388 or submit an online complaint form.

