Super Saver: Wearable fitness trackers

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Deputy responding to domestic situation shoots and kills man
-
Woman gets prison for embezzling from firm
-
13 On Target Weather: Tuesday evening forecast; Jan. 24, 2017
-
Kidnapped West Michigan girl found alive
-
Cold, snow air set to make a return
-
Teen enters plea in fatal Alpine Township crash
-
Super Saver: Pillow for better air flow
-
Senator: No new hearing on DeVos confirmation
-
Many adults diagnosed don't have asthma
-
Michigan lawmakers submit several bills
More Stories
-
Kent County Deputy shoots and kills man, after he…Jan 24, 2017, 9:49 p.m.
-
Super Saver: Fit / sleep trackers drop to $28 todayJan 25, 2017, 3:44 a.m.
-
Jenison residents concerned over suspicious man,…Jan 24, 2017, 9:24 p.m.